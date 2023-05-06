The Glynn County Police Department arrested two men suspected of committing an armed robbery in February and recovered more than a quarter of a pound of marijuana in the process.

Detectives and the police department’s SWAT team served search and arrest warrants on Friday at 2215 Formosa Circle for Derrick Cobb, 18, for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery on Feb. 6, according to a press release from the police department. Cobb was arrested without incident, the release said.

