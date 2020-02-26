Glynn County Police are keeping tight wraps on their investigation into the shooting death of a 25-year-old Brunswick man Sunday in Satilla Shores.
Police have only said that the investigation is being held in conjunction with prosecutors with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
On Tuesday, Glynn County Police spokesman Brandon Kondo said it could be up to two weeks before additional information is released.
Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed at around 1:08 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Satilla Drive and Holmes Road in the southern Glynn County community off U.S. 17, according to the Glynn County Police Department’s daily activity blotter.
Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu said Arbery died at the scene.
Glynn County Police officer J. Brandeberry responded to a call of shots fired in the neighborhood and received a report of “a male on the ground bleeding out” while en route to the scene, according to the police blotter report. “A short time later I was advised the male on the ground was deceased,” the report said.
Glynn County Police investigators will not say if they are in contact with the person who shot Arbery.
Police also declined to comment on the nature of the investigation, giving no indication whether they are approaching the shooting as a homicide or an act of self- defense.