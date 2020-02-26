Glynn County Police are keeping tight wraps on their investigation into the shooting death of a 25-year-old Brunswick man Sunday in Satilla Shores.

Police have only said that the investigation is being held in conjunction with prosecutors with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, Glynn County Police spokesman Brandon Kondo said it could be up to two weeks before additional information is released.

Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed at around 1:08 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Satilla Drive and Holmes Road in the southern Glynn County community off U.S. 17, according to the Glynn County Police Department’s daily activity blotter.

Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu said Arbery died at the scene.

Glynn County Police officer J. Brandeberry responded to a call of shots fired in the neighborhood and received a report of “a male on the ground bleeding out” while en route to the scene, according to the police blotter report. “A short time later I was advised the male on the ground was deceased,” the report said.

Glynn County Police investigators will not say if they are in contact with the person who shot Arbery.

Police also declined to comment on the nature of the investigation, giving no indication whether they are approaching the shooting as a homicide or an act of self- defense.

More from this section

HBCU fair planned for Friday

HBCU fair planned for Friday

HBCUs, or historically black colleges and universities, were first founded to offer equal educational opportunities to African Americans who would otherwise be denied fair education due to racial discrimination.

+3
Former Golden Ray contractor OK with large-scale effort

Former Golden Ray contractor OK with large-scale effort

Despite delays, potential pollutant leaks, and possible violations of federal laws and regulations, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood observed during an all-day hearing Tuesday that either way she rules, it appears what’s termed as a large-scale demolition process is in the cards for the …

Coal ash fee bill heads to House

Coal ash fee bill heads to House

With near-unanimity and the backing of the lieutenant governor, state Sen. William Ligon’s coal ash fee bill passed the Senate and awaits committee assignment in the House.