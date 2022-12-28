A man’s alleged drunk-driving rampage in downtown Brunswick late Friday night included a calamitous blitz across historic Hanover Square, leaving some $50,000 in damages in its wake, city police and officials say.
Police said the 33-year-old suspect’s vehicle ricocheted off of several parked vehicles on Newcastle Street before plowing straight across Hanover Square — crushing fences, landscaping and water fountain features.
Acting in a support capacity with Brunswick police, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy Robert Mydell stopped the vehicle on Newcastle Street south of Hanover Square. The man was arrested for DUI and numerous other charges.
Reports indicate the man was unlicensed and the vehicle unregistered
A passenger in the vehicle was “bleeding profusely from a head injury as a result of the impact,” police said. County medics transported the passenger to the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for treatment.
Hanover Square is located on Newcastle Street where the downtown shopping district gives way to the city’s south end residential district.
City Manager Regina McDuffie said an early estimate put the damage to Hanover Square at $50,000, including the destruction of wrought iron fencing, the fountains and landscaping.
“That’s a very rough estimate, but I think it’s accurate,” McDuffie said Tuesday. “The damage is significant.”
Julie Martin, a city commissioner and executive director of Signature Squares, said the landscaping can’t be redone until the spring, but the rest of the repairs will be conducted whenever possible.
Aside from the landscaping, the fountain’s water pump and several sections of fence and concrete were also damaged. The centerpiece fountain was unharmed.
“It’s very frustrating. That’s the fourth time a vehicle has gone through the fencing and into the square,” Martin told The News on Tuesday. “This was much more significant damage than anything else. Thank goodness he didn’t hit the pool or the fountain.”
Police received a call shortly after 11 p.m. Friday about a driver hitting into two parked vehicles on Newcastle Street near F Street while traveling south. “Caller advised the vehicle then continued south on Newcastle where it proceeded to drive through Hanover Square,” the report stated.
Newcastle Street curves sharply right at Hanover Square, bordering the large public green space. But the driver kept going straight, all the way across the square to Newcastle Street on the other side, said Mario Morales, Glynn County Undersheriff.
“He drove straight through the park — the fences that were in his way, the water fountain equipment, the well, all of it,” Morales said.
Responding to a witness’s call, Mydell encountered the driver on Newcastle Street south of Hanover Square. After the traffic stop, the deputy “discovered the driver to be highly intoxicated,” the city police report stated.
Police arrested Joe Luis Galvan-Chavez and charged him with DUI, hit and run, duty of driver to stop at an accident, failure to maintain a lane, no seat belts, operating an unregistered vehicle and being an unlicensed driver.
Galvan-Chavez was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center at 2:12 a.m. Saturday and released later that day on a total of more than $2,500 bond, jail records show.
Preventing future incidents is something commissioner Martin wants to tackle in the new year. One solution might involve the installation of heavy-duty bollards behind the wrought iron fence, she said. The bollards could be designed attractively to fit in with the park’s motif, she said.
There is a silver lining. It presents an opening for some fountain maintenance and upgrading to the park’s electrical grid.
“The fountain is drained so it would be a good time to clean it up and repaint it,” Martin said. “To the degree we can take advantage of the situation, we can do some repair work and improvements. That would be a good thing.”