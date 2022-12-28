A man’s alleged drunk-driving rampage in downtown Brunswick late Friday night included a calamitous blitz across historic Hanover Square, leaving some $50,000 in damages in its wake, city police and officials say.

Police said the 33-year-old suspect’s vehicle ricocheted off of several parked vehicles on Newcastle Street before plowing straight across Hanover Square — crushing fences, landscaping and water fountain features.

