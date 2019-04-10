Police: Man killed in work accident on St. Simons Island

A man was killed Monday afternoon on St. Simons Island during a work accident at a company off Sea Island Road, according to Glynn County Police.

The man was operating a crane lifting a large slab of marble at a local company at around 2:17 p.m., police said.

The slab of marble fell onto the man, police said. He was transported by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The identity of the deceased was not available as of Tuesday afternoon, police said. The death was ruled accidental, police said.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Doctor indicted for fake Viagra

Doctor indicted for fake Viagra

A federal grand jury indicted a Florida doctor and his company — distributing medication out of St. Marys — for a host of crimes related to dealing in fake Viagra pills.

EPA admin talks Terry Creek in U.S. House hearing

EPA admin talks Terry Creek in U.S. House hearing

It might come as a surprise to some that federal Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler said he’s allayed local concerns about the federal government’s settlement with Hercules regarding the Terry Creek outfall, but he said he believed those concerns had been addressed …