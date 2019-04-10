Police: Man killed in work accident on St. Simons Island
A man was killed Monday afternoon on St. Simons Island during a work accident at a company off Sea Island Road, according to Glynn County Police.
The man was operating a crane lifting a large slab of marble at a local company at around 2:17 p.m., police said.
The slab of marble fell onto the man, police said. He was transported by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The identity of the deceased was not available as of Tuesday afternoon, police said. The death was ruled accidental, police said.
— The Brunswick News