Although shots were fired during a fatal predawn fight Sunday between two men at a Waffle House on Altama Avenue, the man who died was not struck with gunfire, Brunswick police confirmed Tuesday.
Police are awaiting autopsy results from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Savannah to determine what killed 30-year-old Daryl Fredrick Jr., Brunswick Capt. Wan Thorpe said.
"He was not shot," Thorpe said.
The other man involved fled the scene after the fight, but police later located him, Thorpe said. The man has not been arrested, but police are in contact with him, Thorpe said. He also was not hit with gunfire.
Police were called to the Waffle House at 4510 Altama Ave. at 4:20 a.m. to a report of "shots fired," police said. Fredrick was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where was pronounced dead, Thorpe said.
Thorpe confirmed that there was gunfire during the fight. It has not been determined which of the two men fired the gun, he said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Brunswic Police Det, Sgt. Allen Carter at 912-279-2650, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.