Police: Man falls to death while cutting tree top
A 31-year-old man died Saturday afternoon when he fell more than 20 feet from a bucket truck while trimming trees in the 1100 block of Lake Drive in Glynn County, according to a county police report.
Despite efforts by Glynn County Fire Rescue paramedics, Rafael Julian died at the scene, the police report said.
The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. when Julian was elevated in the truck’s bucket, attempting to cut the top off of a tree with a chainsaw, the police report said. During the process, the tree top “kicked back knocking him out of the bucket causing him to fall to the ground,” the report said.
Police said the victim was not wearing a safety harness.
— The Brunswick News