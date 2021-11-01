Police: Man, 86, struck and killed crossing road
Brunswick police said an 86-year-old man died early Thursday morning when he stepped into the roadway and was struck by a vehicle in the 3400 block of Community Road.
The man was identified as Frank Riviere.
Police said he parked his vehicle and walked across Community Road to a restaurant before sunrise. Upon walking back across the road, police said Riviere stepped in front of an oncoming vehicle while it was still dark.
Riviere was transported via ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he “succumbed from his injuries,” police said.
The driver of the vehicle was not cited, police said.
— The Brunswick News