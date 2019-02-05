Kamya Clark

Brunswick Police are seeking the public's help to find Kamya Clark, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday night in downtown Brunswick.

 Provided photo

Police locate missing 12-year-old

A 12-year-old girl missing since Thursday night was quickly found Tuesday evening after Brunswick Police issued a public plea for help locating her, said Capt. Angela Smith.

Kamya Clark was found within the city of Brunswick around 6 p.m., Smith said. The girl is being cared for at the city police department.

She was last seen at around 9:50 p.m. in downtown Brunswick, police said. She was not from the area and was considered a runaway, Smith said. City police issued a public plea to local media outlets to help locate the girl at around 4 p.m. Tuesday. She was located within two hours.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Photographer, nurse shares knowledge with new mothers

Photographer, nurse shares knowledge with new mothers

The Newcastle Street studio is bright and well lit. Along the wall, photos of furry faces reflect from frames. Walking through the location, there’s a wardrobe filled with pastel colored dresses and props to use in photos.