Police locate missing 12-year-old
A 12-year-old girl missing since Thursday night was quickly found Tuesday evening after Brunswick Police issued a public plea for help locating her, said Capt. Angela Smith.
Kamya Clark was found within the city of Brunswick around 6 p.m., Smith said. The girl is being cared for at the city police department.
She was last seen at around 9:50 p.m. in downtown Brunswick, police said. She was not from the area and was considered a runaway, Smith said. City police issued a public plea to local media outlets to help locate the girl at around 4 p.m. Tuesday. She was located within two hours.
