A gunman robbed the Friendly Express at 2501 Perry Lane shortly before dawn Monday, the second convenience store robbery in the county this month, according to police.
A man wearing shorts, a T-shirt and a mask entered the Friendly Express around 5:18 a.m. Monday, according to Glynn County police. He walked behind the cash register, put a gun to the clerk’s head “and demanded all the money,” police said.
On Sept. 2, a man and a woman entered the Friendly Express at 4230 U.S. Highway 17 at about 3:34 a.m., according to a county police report. One employee was in the office, another cleaning up near a food service counter.
The man walked behind the counter, pointed a gun at the employee in the office and demanded that he open the door. The gunman took all the cash in the cash register. The female robber approached the other employee and demanded cash be placed in a bag.
Wearing gloves and facial coverings, the two ran out of the store and drove away in a vehicle.
Photos of the suspects obtained from the stores’ security video were posted Tuesday on the Glynn County Police Department’s Facebook page. Anyone with information about the robberies or the suspects is asked to call the county police department’s criminal investigation division at 912-554-7802, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.
Police last week arrested two men in connection with a string of six armed robberies in August that targeted convenience stores and fast food establishments in the city and the county. Zaeveon Cooper, 20, and Marquese Bolden, 19, remained Tuesday in the Glynn County Detention Center, each charged with several counts of armed robbery.