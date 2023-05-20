Glynn County Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a woman early Saturday morning at a shopping center on St. Simons Island.
A press release from the police department said officers were called to the Retreat Village shopping center at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning after reports of shots being fired in the area.
They were taken upon their arrival on scene to a woman who had been shot in her upper body, the release said. Glynn County Fire and Rescue attempted to save the woman's life, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not identify the victim. Her body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's lab in Pooler for an autopsy and other forensic examinations, the release said.
"At this time, GCPD detectives are actively interviewing persons related to this investigation and conducting numerous investigative functions," the release said.
They are asking anyone with more information to contact the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.