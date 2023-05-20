Glynn County Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a woman early Saturday morning at a shopping center on St. Simons Island.

A press release from the police department said officers were called to the Retreat Village shopping center at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning after reports of shots being fired in the area.

More from this section

Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

St. Simons Island native Jim Brown, regarded by many as the greatest football player of all time who quit the game at the height of his career and became a successful Hollywood actor and influential activist at the peak of the civil rights era, has died at his home in Los Angeles.

Inaugural Safe Harbor campaign eclipses expectations

Inaugural Safe Harbor campaign eclipses expectations

When the first figures from Safe Harbor's Champions for Children fundraiser began to emerge — the news was very good. Initial reports indicated that the inaugural campaign raised more than $130,000 in just a handful of weeks.