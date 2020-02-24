Police are investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old Brunswick man Sunday afternoon in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in southern Glynn County, according to police reports and the county coroner.

Ahmaud Arbery died at the scene of the 1:08 p.m. shooting in the 200 block of Satilla Shores Drive, Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu said Monday.

Glynn Police spokesman Brandon Kondo said Monday morning that the shooting death is “still very much an active investigation.” Police are declining to release further details at this time.

According to a county police report, an officer was called to a report of “shots fired and a male on the ground ‘bleeding out’” at the intersection of Satilla and Holmes drives. “A short time later I was advised the male on the ground was deceased … “ the officer reported.

More from this section

Coal ash fee bill heads to House

Coal ash fee bill heads to House

With near-unanimity and the backing of the lieutenant governor, state Sen. William Ligon’s coal ash fee bill passed the Senate and awaits committee assignment in the House.

Jones bill modifies 2019 legislative leave law

Jones bill modifies 2019 legislative leave law

The latest shots fired between a breakaway group of state House Republicans and House Speaker David Ralston took place Thursday when state Rep. Jeff Jones introduced a bill excluding legal representation of clients involved in sexual and other violent crimes from the legislative leave law.