Police are investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old Brunswick man Sunday afternoon in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in southern Glynn County, according to police reports and the county coroner.
Ahmaud Arbery died at the scene of the 1:08 p.m. shooting in the 200 block of Satilla Shores Drive, Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu said Monday.
Glynn Police spokesman Brandon Kondo said Monday morning that the shooting death is “still very much an active investigation.” Police are declining to release further details at this time.
According to a county police report, an officer was called to a report of “shots fired and a male on the ground ‘bleeding out’” at the intersection of Satilla and Holmes drives. “A short time later I was advised the male on the ground was deceased … “ the officer reported.