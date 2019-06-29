A woman told police she was robbed of $200 cash Thursday night in the parking lot of the Winn Dixie at 5420 U.S. Highway 341, according to a Glynn County Police report.
The woman told police she was putting groceries into the back of her SUV when a man snuck up behind her around 10:13 p.m. He stuck something in her side, seized her by her left wrist and "told her to give him all of her money," the report said. She gave him $200 in $20 bills, after which the man ordered her into the SUV and warned "that he was going to shoot her" if she called police, the report said.
The woman drove home, at which point her son convinced her to call police, the report said. Police reviewed the store's security video, but could find no evidence of the robbery. However, there is a 24-second lapse in which she steps out of view of the camera after placing groceries in the back of the the SUV. Police also observed her "left wrist was swollen and slightly bruised," the report said.
Police are investigating.