A woman told police she was robbed of $200 cash Thursday night in the parking lot of the Winn Dixie at 5420 U.S. Highway 341, according to a Glynn County Police report. The woman told police she was putting groceries into the back of her SUV when a man snuck up behind her around 10:13 p.m. He stuck something in her side, seized her by her left wrist and "told her to give him all of her money," the report said. She gave him $200 in $20 bills, after which the man ordered her into the SUV and warned "that he was going to shoot her" if she called police, the report said. The woman drove home, at which point her son convinced her to call police, the report said. Police reviewed the store's security video, but could find no evidence of the robbery. However, there is a 24-second lapse in which she steps out of view of the camera after placing groceries in the back of the the SUV. Police also observed her "left wrist was swollen and slightly bruised," the report said. Police are investigating.
Police investigating robber woman in parking lot
Larry Hobbs
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More from this section
The people of St. Simons and Brunswick appreciate the rich history of the Golden Isles, and The Brunswick News’ own crime reporter Larry Hobbs knows it.
City Commissioner Julie Martin sees the untapped potential for downtown Brunswick.
The homicide of 13-month-old Antonio Santiago, and the shooting of his mother, Sherry West, on Ellis Street in 2013 shook Brunswick in ways that can still be felt six years later. And, the criminal proceedings that led to three murder convictions for defendant De’Marquise Kareem Elkins are n…
There was a time when the military only had to worry about attacks from land, sea and air, but U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., knows national defense has gotten more complicated in recent years.
Missionaries from First Baptist Church in Powder Springs were determined to remain “fluid and intentional” before beginning their week-long family mission trip in Brunswick.
A young man stepped up to the podium on a stage in College of Coastal’s gymnasium. He read off his lines and moved to sit back down.
- By Patti Hale with Homestar Financial Corporation
In today’s world, it can be difficult to sift through the noise and… Read more
- By Ronda Rich
My favorite houses in the Golden Isles are those that were built by… Read more
- By Lindsey Adkison
Jess Been runs her hand along one of the exquisitely stitched patte… Read more
- By Lydia Thompson
There are funny terms in the world of birding. First of all, we tur… Read more
- By Dr. Carlton Hicks with Coastal Eye Care
When the topic of vision problems comes up in a conversation, chanc… Read more
- By Bud Hearn
It was a late-summer Sunday, more than a decade ago, when eight of … Read more
Latest News
- The Latest: Trump: Carter a 'nice man ... terrible president
- Trump says he'd feel 'very comfortable' crossing into North Korea if he meets Kim Jong Un at DMZ
- Trump says he's holding off on new China tariffs for the 'time being,' announces trade talks to resume
- Migrants step off German aid ship after captain defies Italy
- China says Trump, Xi reach trade truce
Most Popular
Articles
- Brunswick man killed in crash on I-95, driver facing vehicular homicide charges
- GBNET scandal leads to second vacated sentence
- Powerball ticket sold at Parker's on U.S. 341 pays $50K
- Police: Three masked teens raise alarm at motel
- Glynn County's Dover Hall was Babe's offseason retreat
- Man guilty of hit and run receives six-year sentence
- Brunswick's daily commute breezes to No. 5 statewide
- Brunswick native thrives on service
- Revitalization stakeholders tour downtown Brunswick
- Island property owners file lawsuit against Harrington area developers
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.