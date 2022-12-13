Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found at midmorning Sunday in a ditch beside Jessica Lane in western Glynn County.
Police are trying to determine the cause and manner of death of Frankie Farnum III.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found at midmorning Sunday in a ditch beside Jessica Lane in western Glynn County.
Police are trying to determine the cause and manner of death of Frankie Farnum III.
At 10:31 a.m., a caller from a residence in the 100 block of Jessica Lane contacted police to report a body in a ditch beside the roadway, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Glynn County Police Department’s major crimes unit at 912-554-7802, Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333, or email gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Nora Lott Haynes, the governor’s appointee to the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation, feels a lot more needs to be done to address mental health issues in Georgia.
The first confirmed sighting this calving season of a North Atlantic right whale mother — named Medusa — and her newborn calf was documented Dec. 7.
The Brunswick Housing Authority wants to renovate and upgrade the city’s public housing, but Executive Director William Baker says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is making that hard.
The little second-floor room facing Frederica Road looks and feels like it could be Santa’s workshop. There are rows of needle-nosed pliers, some shelves standing partly open, two bright lights shining on the work area and it’s warm, just what you’d expect for someone facing a long night shi…
The elves have been busy at Glynn Visual Arts (GVA). The art center, located at 106 Island Drive on St. Simons, has morphed from its traditional gallery space into a veritable winter wonderland.
The toy aisles at Walmart were in an annual frenzy Saturday morning as 84 local children enjoyed an early Christmas shopping trip with officers helping with Cops and Kids.