A woman was shot at, but not injured, on I-95 Friday night in an apparent road-rage incident, a Glynn County Police press release said.
A woman called 911 at around 9:30 p.m. Friday after she said someone in another vehicle shot at her vehicle twice while traveling soutbound on I-95 between mile markers 47 and 44, the release said.
The woman told officers who responded to the call that she first heard something hitting her car. She noticed the car next to her driving aggressively before it paced her car again when she heard gunshots as someone shot at her vehicle. The woman was not injuried, the release said.
The woman was able to describe the vehicle to police officers, the release said.
Police were continuing to investigate the incident on Saturday and encouraged anyone with more information about the incident to call the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.