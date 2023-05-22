A woman was shot at, but not injured, on I-95 Friday night in an apparent road-rage incident, a Glynn County Police press release said.

A woman called 911 at around 9:30 p.m. Friday after she said someone in another vehicle shot at her vehicle twice while traveling soutbound on I-95 between mile markers 47 and 44, the release said.

