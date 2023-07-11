Old Cypress Mill investigation
Brunswick Police officers and Glynn County Sheriff's deputies block Old Cypress Mill Road at its intersection with Community Road Tuesday afternoon while the Glynn County Police Department investigates an afternoon shooting at apartments on Azalea Drive. 

 Michael Hall/The Brunswick News

Glynn County Police are investigating an afternoon shooting at an apartment complex on Azalea Drive off Old Cypress Mill Road.

The female victim in the shooting fled to a nearby location on Community Road where Brunswick Police officers and emergency medical personnel responded and rendered aid, according to a daily shift report.

