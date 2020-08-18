Brunswick police said a man was shot in the chest Sunday night while sitting in a vehicle parked in front of a residence in the 3300 block of Franklin Avenue.

The 39-year-old man was flown by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville Hospital in Florida for treatment for his wound, said Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe.

Witnesses told police two masked men approached the vehicle and shot the man at about 9 p.m., the report said. Three others who were with the victim said the two masked gunmen shot at them also.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Brunswick Police Detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.

