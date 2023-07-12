Old Cypress Mill incident.jpg
Law enforcement closes off an area around Old Cypress Mill Road following a shooting Tuesday.

 Michael Hall/The Brunswick News

Glynn County Police are investigating an afternoon shooting at an apartment complex on Azalea Drive off Old Cypress Mill Road.

The female victim in the shooting fled to a nearby location on Community Road where Brunswick Police officers and emergency medical personnel responded and rendered aid, according to a daily shift report.

