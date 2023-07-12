Glynn County Police are investigating an afternoon shooting at an apartment complex on Azalea Drive off Old Cypress Mill Road.
The female victim in the shooting fled to a nearby location on Community Road where Brunswick Police officers and emergency medical personnel responded and rendered aid, according to a daily shift report.
The department said the investigation is in its early stages and only released that a victim in the shooting is being airlifted for emergency medical treatment.
Police did not release any more information about the incident as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact the department’s Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.