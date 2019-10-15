Glynn County Police Chief John Powell and Fire Rescue Chief R.K. Jordan discussed changes in their respective area of public safety, mental health and local issues with the Golden Isles Republican Women on Monday during the group’s monthly luncheon.
Jordan briefly laid out the kinds of calls firefighters and EMTs typically get daily.
The last 12 months have seen a six percent increase in fire-related incidents over the prior 12 months, Jordan said, for a total of 10,982 fire events since last October.
Of those, 100 were structural fires. He made a special note of the June 1 fire in the Microtel off the Ga. 25 Spur. It took 43 firefighters and 11 fire trucks almost 45 minutes to get the fire under control, leaving the top floor of the building all but destroyed.
While battling the blaze, two firefighters had to climb into the roof to get water onto the flames. The two will be recognized at an upcoming Glynn County Commission meeting, he said.
Despite the increase in fire events, Jordan said roughly 68 percent of all calls to his department concern medical emergencies.
The emergency medical response side of things has seen the most change, he explained.
Since his time in the trenches, many new pieces of equipment have been developed to assist emergency medical technicians in their quest to keep people alive.
Glynn County recently purchased LUCAS devices — machines that can perform chest compressions, thereby freeing up EMTs’ hands — and power stretchers, both of which improve survival odds for patients and reduce strain on medics.
He also referenced the capsizing of the Golden Ray cargo ship, highlighting the fire department’s water rescue wing.
“Never in my life did I dream I would respond to a capsized ship, being from West Virginia,” Jordan said.
Also on the rise is post-traumatic stress disorder among firefighters.
“I only wish I could forget some of the things I’ve seen,” Jordan said, adding that he himself did not suffer from PTSD but that he knew many who did.
It’s something fire departments and governments are learning to handle, Jordan said.
Next, Powell took the podium.
“It will be hard to follow Chief Jordan, with all the information he gave, but I’ll do my best,” Powell said.
Glynn County’s police department and its 135 law enforcement personnel watch over the local population along with the thousands of people coming and going every day, Powell said.
“I laugh when people say ‘Well, it’s not tourist season.’ There’s no such thing as tourist season in the Golden Isles, it’s all year round,” Powell said.
He also discussed mental health, saying the rigors of modern law enforcement can take a toll on officers and their families.
“I’m fortunate, my wife is retired law enforcement and she’s been putting up with that and me for a number of years,” Powell said. “I get a lot of support at home, but some of the men and women don’t and that’s where we experience problems because they have breakdowns in their home environment and family structure ... Like Chief Jordan was stressing a minute ago, we have to transition to paying more attention to our staff and personnel.”
State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, attended the lunch and asked Powell for his opinion on statements made about the county’s new golf cart ordinance, which is slated to go into effect on Friday. Information on the new ordinance can be found at tinyurl.com/golfcartlawdetails.
In particular, he asked about the lack of regulations dealing with gas-powered carts modified such that they can go faster than 20 mph, and statements made by county elected officials that Georgia law overlooks such vehicles.
Based on his reading, Powell said it may be illegal to modify gas-powered carts to exceed 20 mph, but that the county’s attorneys are looking into the matter to get a solid answer.
Gloria Burns asked both about issues relating to the German Village neighborhood on St. Simons Island, of which she is a resident.
Of Jordan, she asked whether or not the fire department looks at neighboring properties when giving its approval to new developments.
By way of explanation, she said the St. Simons Land Trust’s newest park, Guale Preserve, may not be safe from a fire safety perspective if the trust goes through with its plan to use Village Drive — the neighborhood’s main thoroughfare — as the sole means of accessing the waterfront portion of the park.
As he was not involved in the county’s development review process, Jordan said he would have to direct her to the county’s fire inspector.
Of Powell, she asked if the police department could help German Village residents improve safety on Village Drive now that it will be subject to park traffic.
The department has resources it can use to encourage drivers to be more careful and department personnel can provide information for dealing with traffic in residential areas, Powell said.