With folks instructed to stay home and keep to themselves for health and safety, something snapped Monday afternoon at a unit at the Golden Isles Apartments on Altama Avenue.
Glynn County police descended in force on the complex at 5700 Altama Ave. and a standoff of more than an hour ensued. It ended around 3:30 p.m. when police escorted a woman in handcuffs from the apartment unit and into the back of a patrol car. The 27-year-old woman was arrested and booked into the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with aggravated battery and criminal trespass under the state’s family violence act.
Short tempers in close quarters kept police busy over the next several hours Monday, jail records show. County police arrested a 35-year-old man in the 600 block of Island View Drive at around 5:30 p.m., charged with battery under the family violence act and cruelty to the children who witnessed it. Shortly after 7 p.m., county police arrested a 41-year-old woman in the 4500 block of U.S. 17 North, charged with aggravated assault under the family violence act.
Later Monday night, Brunswick police arrested a 27-year-old woman at a home in the 2100 block of Wolfe Street, charged with battery under the family violence act.
In an otherwise slow day for crime in Glynn County, domestic violence accounted for four of six arrests by police.
Between the shelter in place order issued Friday and mass job losses from measures taken in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, the trend is not surprising to law enforcement.
“I think we’ve noticed an uptick in domestic cases,” said acting Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins on Wednesday.
“We kind of anticipated that. Any time the economy is having a tough time it causes conflict. And, of course, with the shelter in place issue, people are spending a lot of time together and tending to get on each other’s nerves.”
In Brunswick, police are mediating between bickering family members or roommates when possible.
It is not possible, however, once angry words give way to violence. That is what happened Monday at the home on Wolfe Street, where police arrived to discover that the woman who was arrested had ripped through a man’s shirt and left scratch marks on his chest and neck.
“Most of our more serious crimes are down, but there seems to be a lot more domestic calls,” said Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones. “We’re seeing a lot of problem-with-person calls too. If it is a domestic situation, we try to separate them as long as there is no kind of violence involved. Sometimes it’s enough just to separate them and give them time to go and cool down a bit.”
The anticipation of domestic strife under present circumstances is something that is discussed at the beginning of each patrol shift, Jones said.
“It sort of mirrors the holidays, like Thanksgiving or Christmas,” he said. “Families are together for long periods of time; alcohol is often involved. We expect the increase in those calls. So we have been discussing this since the start of (the pandemic), before it got really serious with the shelter in place order. Thankfully, so far, we have not had many serious domestic violence calls.”
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that the shelter in place order will remain in place through the end of April. Wiggins urges folks to exercise restraint, good judgment and calm when nerves wear thin in close quarters. Trust him, Wiggins said: the police have a lot of challenges to deal with these days without adding increased domestic violence calls to the list.
“We know this can be a stressful situation for a lot of folks,” Wiggins said. “Follow the CDC guidelines: get outside, get some exercise. Walk away when you’re angry. We certainly understand your frustration, but with all that is going on, now is a time to come together. Spend quality time with your family rather than arguing.”
That said, police are still enforcing the laws under these trying times, he said. Domestic violence will not be tolerated.
“We want to deescalate situations when we can, but domestic violence is something we take very seriously,” Wiggins said.
“We have a pro arrest policy on domestic violence. Just because we’re in this situation, we’re not going to back away from this. If it’s just an argument, officers are going to work with people to calm the situation down. If it escalates to something else, somebody’s going to jail.”