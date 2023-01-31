With his young daughter and wife hiding in the master bedroom, a father shot and wounded a predawn intruder last week after the homeless man allegedly shattered glass doors in an attempt to gain entry to the home on North Goodbread Road, according to a Glynn County Police report.
The mother told dispatchers the man was on the ground and moaning outside in front of the house following Wednesday’s 5:28 a.m. showdown, according to the report.
County police officers responding to the 911 call arrived to find the suspect running into a wooded area behind the home, the report said.
John Joseph Waterman, 44, was treated for his wounds at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, police said. He was booked Friday into the Glynn County Detention Center on one count of first degree burglary, jail records show.
Waterman, whose address in the police report is listed as the Salvation Army homeless shelter in Brunswick, remained Monday in the county jail.
Police allege Waterman shattered one layer of a sliding glass door in the rear of the home before going around front and throwing a brick through a glass front door.
The father, mother and daughter were awakened before dawn by two sudden loud noises, after which “they could hear glass break,” the police report said. The mother called 911 from the master bedroom, where she hid with her daughter, the report said.
Armed, the father stepped out of the bedroom to investigate, the report said. When he realized an intruder had caused the noise, the father went back to the bedroom and retrieved a larger Smith & Wesson handgun, the report said.
The father said he found Waterman inside his home and, from the living room, yelled “get out, get out,” the report said. Police said that is when the father “shot him twice.”
Waterman allegedly was lying on the ground outside and moaning when the father returned to the bedroom to await police arrival with his wife and daughter, the report said.
Police apprehended Waterman in the woods behind the house. Afterward, police found “glass all over the living room of this residence” where the rear sliding glass door had been shattered. Police also found “a big rock” under the dining table that had apparently been used to shatter the front glass door, the report said.
County Police Capt. Michael Robinson said the investigation remains open, but that no further charges are likely.
“The offender was treated for his wounds and cleared for jail,” Robinson told The News. “It is not determined and nor was he charged with home invasion. Just burglary. Currently, no charges are forthcoming towards the homeowner and this investigation is ongoing.”