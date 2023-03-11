A Brunswick man was in the Glynn County Detention Center Friday for DUI, hit and run and several traffic charges after he allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a marked Brunswick Police cruiser.

Davis Wilcox III, 37, was driving a 1998 Ford Crown Victoria southbound on Lee Street where it intersects with Gloucester Street shortly after midnight on Friday morning when he allegedly ran a stop sign and into Gloucester Street ahead of a Brunswick Police Dodge Charger. The police vehicle, driven by Officer Nicole Walker, was heading eastbound, according to a Georgia State Patrol report.

