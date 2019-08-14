A driver died Wednesday afternoon when the person’s vehicle became engulfed in flames after colliding with another vehicle in the 200 block of King Cotton Road, located in the Belle Point community off U.S. Highway 17, according to Glynn County police.
Police received a 911 call at about 2:38 p.m. reporting that two vehicles collided on King Cotton Road. Responding police found the driver of one vehicle still inside the vehicle upon arrival. However, the vehicle was engulfed in flames and officers could not reach to driver, police said. Glynn County firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames, but it was too late to save the driver, police said.
Police are not releasing the names of those involved at this point in the ongoing investigation. No further information was available at press time.