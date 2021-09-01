While most of us enjoy a three-day reprieve from toil, law enforcement will be working extra hard this Labor Day weekend to keep our streets safe.
From the beaches of St. Simons Island to the mainland, Glynn County Police patrol officers will be out in force Friday through Monday, seeking to clamp down on speeding, texting behind the wheel, drunk driving and other dangerous driving habits, said Glynn County Police Sgt. Matt Dixon. Now that motorists have been warned, county police would much rather take it easy themselves this holiday weekend, he said.
“It’s Labor Day weekend, and we expect a pretty big turnout here as always,” said Dixon, commander of the department’s traffic enforcement division. “All we can ask for is voluntary compliance. That is our goal — we’d much rather just wave at you than give you a ticket.”
The Georgia State Patrol also will step up its presence during the Labor Day holiday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. The Glynn County HEAT (High Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) squad will join state troopers and other Georgia law enforcement agencies Thursday near the state line in St. Marys, meeting with their Florida counterparts to kick off the “Hands Across the Border” campaign to combat impaired driving over the holiday weekend.
This is the 30th year the states’ law enforcement agencies have joined forces to get drunk drivers off of public thoroughfares. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, alcohol plays a role in one out of every four traffic deaths in Georgia. Alcohol accounted for 30 percent of the 97 traffic deaths occurring on state roadways during Labor Day weekends between 2015 and 2019, the NHTSA statistics show.
After the ceremony Thursday in St. Marys, Glynn County police and troopers assigned to the state patrol’s Brunswick Post will begin a long weekend of traffic enforcement. Folks who plan on drinking during the holidays are advised to seek a designated driver, a cab or a ride share service.
If not, a night on the town could end behind bars, Dixon said. Law enforcement also will be ready to stick drivers with stiff fines for speeding, texting and other bad driving habits that imperil the safety of others, he said.
“We will be here in Glynn County, throughout the mainland and on the island, looking for distracted drivers, impaired drivers and speeders,” said Dixon, who also heads the county police department’s HEAT squad. “And we will have officers dedicated specially to the island and the beaches. It’s going to be busy there; we want it to be safe.”
According to state Department of Public Safety figures, some 19 crashes resulted in 21 deaths statewide during the three days of the Labor Day weekend in 2020. The state patrol investigated another 418 crashes that inflicted 242 injuries during that period.
Troopers arrested 319 people for drunken driving and issued a total of 9,226 traffic tickets during the 2020 Labor Day weekend. This included 567 citations for distracted driving, 176 tickets for improperly restrained children and 1,226 seatbelt violations.
Like Dixon said, county patrol officers would love to spend their shifts giving friendly waves to folks this holiday weekend. But they are prepared to take action when careless driving calls for it.
“If a violation is observed, you will be cited for it,” Dixon said. “In fact, some violations will get you in jail.”