Teenagers and young adults overwhelmed Glynn Place Cinemas on a discount movie night Saturday, prompting county police to call in assistance from several local law enforcement agencies as well as those from three neighboring counties to help control a crowd of more than 3,000, according to police.

Law enforcement also was on heightened alert due to unfounded anonymous reports to 911 dispatchers that a “gang”-related shooting would occur at the cinema, Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said. Police found no evidence that a shooting was planned, nor was there any reason to believe the goings-on were in any way “gang” related, Battiste said.

