The battle is on.
The four police departments in Glynn County will compete to see which can give the largest donation to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, a nonprofit fighting food insecurity.
The inaugural Battle to Feed the Hungry began May 1 and will wrap up Saturday.
The Glynn County Police Department, Brunswick Police Department, Glynn County Sheriff’s Department and College of Coastal Georgia Police are striving to collect the most food or monetary donations for America’s Second Harvest, which will pick up the donations next week.
Donation collection boxes are set up at the police department facilities. Residents are encouraged to support the initiative.
“They need the community to drop off at the police departments,” said Jennifer Floyd, Brunswick branch manager for America’s Second Harvest. “They want the community to get involved.”
Floyd will collect the donations at the various police departments Monday and declare the winner.
The real beneficiary will be those in the community to whom America’s Second Harvest is able to provide support.
“We will bring the food back here,” Floyd said. “We will sort it and we will get it distributed out.”
Food shortages have disrupted some of the food supplier’s pantries.
“The one in Glynn County we’re going to maintain and keep running, but a few in some of the other counties we’ve had to stop right now due to some food shortages,” Floyd said. “I’m hoping to just increase product coming in, to increase the donations coming in, so we can keep going out.”
America’s Second Harvest organizes regular food distributions to get boxes of food out to those in the communities who need it. The nonprofit is able to purchase food at discounted prices and sell items at its warehouse.
Many shopping at the warehouse represent nonprofits that also help feed those in need locally.
The Battle to Feed the Hungry is a way to get more in the community involved in this important work.
“We’re tackling two things — one is we are feeding the hungry, which is of course No. 1 for us,” Floyd said. “And the other thing is we’re supporting our police.”