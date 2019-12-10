A man who police described as suffering a “break from reality” claimed to be armed Thursday afternoon when he attempted unauthorized entry onto the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center off Chapel Crossing Road, according to a Glynn County Police Report.
FLETC security guards quickly detained the man, who turned out not to be carrying a weapon, police said. According to the police report, the man was in possession of “several pieces of loose paper with delusional/paranoid statements with regards to distrusting police and all federal agencies.”
Police took the man to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital emergency room for medical clearance, then released him to Gateway Behavioral Health Services, the police report said.
FLETC security called county police around 12:33 p.m. Thursday to report holding a man who “was trespassing on their campus,” the report said. “Security staff advised (the man) had stated he had a firearm on his person prior to our arrival and that they then detained him,” the report said. Glynn County Police Officer John D. Thompson, a former nurse, described the man as “delusional with dramatic fits of paranoid thought,” the report said.
The man cursed and yelled until his face turned bright red, then physically and aggressively resisted officer Thompson’s efforts to detain him. The man “was assisted to the ground and handcuffed after a short struggle,” Thompson wrote in the report.
The man also was in possession of several mental health medications, Thompson said. “Based on my knowledge and experience as a mental health/substance abuse nurse, I recognized several medications present to be used for behavioral health disorders,” he wrote in the report.
The police department did not seek formal charges against the man, although it could have charged him with criminal trespass, the report said. FLETC is still investigating the incident and has not decided whether it will pursue charges against the man, a spokesman with FLETC’s media relations department said.
FLETC operates under layers of strict security at the 1,600-acre facility at 1131 Chapel Crossing Road. It trains thousands of federal law enforcement officers annually from more than 90 federal agencies, including the Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, National Park police, U.S. Secret Service and the department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.