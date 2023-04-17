Five people have been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the circumstances that led to 19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp being left at an emergency room barely breathing and with a blood alcohol level of .464, Glynn County Police said Monday.

Interim Glynn County Police Chief O’Neal Jackson announced the arrests at a press conference along with Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins where both provided details about the St. Simons Island incident and dispelled rumors that they said have been rampant on social media.

More from this section

Y-Lift offers non-surgical facial rejuvenation

Y-Lift offers non-surgical facial rejuvenation

Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic surgery is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice for over 20 years. Dr. Bowen and her staff take great pride in providing “whole person” rejuvenation treatments for their patients. Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery…

Groups celebrate historic battle against British

Groups celebrate historic battle against British

Members of Revolutionary War heritage groups from around Georgia donned tricorn hats, long dresses, knee breeches and skunk skin gaps Saturday to celebrate Georgia Patriots Day, the 245th anniversary of the capture of three British warships in the Frederica River.