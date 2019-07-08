Three months after a Broward County, Fla., woman’s body was found floating in the Darien River, police are still looking for her traveling companion on a charge of concealing a death, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
A fisherman found 29-year-old Sammeka Barriner’s body floating near the Boone Seafood dock late on April 3, the Darien Police Department has said.
A GBI investigation showed that Barriner and Shon-May Stone had been traveling north on Interstate 95 when they stopped in an unknown area off the Darien exit.
While the women were in Darien, May-Stone believed that Barriner had died and left without seeking medical attention for her or informing authorities of her death, the GBI said.
May-Stone left in Barriner’s vehicle with her possessions, the investigation showed. Barriner’s vehicle was subsequently recovered in Broward County.
In early May, a warrant was secured charging May-Stone with concealing the death of another. The charge is a felony punishable by one to 10 years in prison, a fine of $1,000 to $5,000 or both.
An autopsy was conducted on her body at the GBI’s crime lab, but some results are pending, the GBI said. Other charges could be filed once the autopsy findings are complete, the GBI said.
Anyone who knows of May-Stone’s whereabouts is asked to call the GBI’s Kingsland office at (912) 729-6198 or the Darien Police Department at (912) 437-6644.