A fight resulted in stabbings on Tuesday and sent two women to the hospital for treatment and prompted the arrest of another woman on aggravated assault charges, Glynn County Police said.

Both victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Southeast Georgia Health System after taking themselves to the emergency room following a fight among a small group of people reported shortly before 5 p.m. in the 3700 block of Wylly Avenue, a release from the Glynn County Police Department said.

