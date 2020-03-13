Chiefs of the Glynn County and Vidalia police departments are asking Superior Court to quash indictments against them for misconduct alleged against them during the investigation into the now-disbanded Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team.
Vidalia defense attorney Mitchell Shook filed the documents Wednesday on behalf of Glynn County Police Chief John Powell and Vidalia Police Chief Brian Scott, who served under Powell at the GCPD at the time of the alleged misconduct.
The indictment charges Powell on four counts of violating his oath, two counts of influencing a witness and one count of suborning perjury.
Scott is charged with two counts of oath violation and one count each of influencing a witness and suborning perjury.
The filed plea in abatement — an argument in which the defense claims the state made an error and needs to start over — claims the indictment is invalid because Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelley unsealed the indictment when the courthouse was closed for the day.
In the Powell abatement filing, Shook claims the prosecutor, in the presence of the defendant and his lawyer, told the foreman of the grand jury “as to how he would place the indictment in an envelope, seal the indictment and place his initials over the seal of the indictment; the envelope would then be locked in the safe located in the clerk’s office.”
According to the filing, the understanding was Kelley would unseal the indictment the next day, Feb. 28, during normal business hours at 9:30 a.m.
At 5 p.m. that day, Feb. 27, Powell and his attorney left the courthouse after being told it was closed for the day.
“The indictments were unsealed and read in court at approximately 9 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2020,” Shook wrote. “They were read in a courtroom located in the courthouse that was closed to the public.”
He cited a 2013 Georgia case and the precedent-setting 1942 case, which Shook said holds, “A failure to return the indictment in open court is per se injurious to the defendant….”
The general and special demurrers filed on behalf of the chiefs — essentially motions to dismiss — follow a similar line as demurrers filed for former GCPD Lt. David Haney.
Shook argues the indictment fails to adequately charge the defendants with a crime and that the oath of office law is unconstitutionally vague.
Regarding the subornation of perjury charge against the men, Shook cites two state appeals court cases and argues in Powell’s general demurrer, “It is not a criminal offense to imply to a witness who has already testified that the witness may have committed perjury. It is not a criminal offense for an officer to inform the attorney for a defendant that a witness may have testified incorrectly or perjuriously against the attorney’s client.
“There can be no subornation of perjury when perjury is not committed and Count 18 does not allege any perjury was committed by the witness indicted in Count 18. Furthermore, there is no law authorizing the conviction for an attempt to commit a crime which itself is a particular type of attempt to commit a crime.”
Specifically, Powell allegedly told Scott to tell Gary Allen Whittle’s defense attorney that the attorney should call GCPD Investigator Dustin Simpson to testify again.
In what prosecutors claim was an unusual move, Powell and Scott spoke to Simpson three times during the GCPD investigation. The first two times, Simpson said former GBNET investigator James Cassada’s wife told Simpson’s wife that Cassada was having sex and doing drugs with confidential informants. The third time, Simpson said he misremembered.
The alleged request was to allow for Simpson to basically recant his earlier testimony.