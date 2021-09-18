Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said Friday the third time will be the charm when it comes to the obstacle course established by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council.
Hired in June as the county’s new chief of police, Battiste still has to obtain his Georgia POST certification to become a law enforcement officer in this state. The process involves passing a physical that includes completing an obstacle court.
A veteran of more than 20 years with the FBI, Battiste has twice come up short on the obstacle course, most recently on Wednesday. Battiste is set to take it again on Monday.
“I am confident I will pass it and I want to get it done,” Battiste told The News on Friday.
After a 22-year career with the FBI that included counter terrorism and bomb squad service, Battiste served as campus police chief at his alma mater, Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans, for a year in 2018. He was serving as a tactical and training coordinator with the Orleans Parish Constable’s Office in New Orleans when the Glynn County Commission hired him in June.
For all his law enforcement experience, Battiste must be Georgia POST certified to be an official law enforcement officer. He is serving strictly in an administrative capacity as police chief until the POST certification is complete.
Battiste said that will not be for long. He is confident the course will be mastered on Monday.
Set on a basketball half-court, the obstacle course includes numerous laps, some hurdles, negotiating a flight of stairs, a leap across a ditch, climbing through a window and dragging a 150-pound dummy 20 feet, among other things. All in 2 minutes, 6 seconds.
Battiste is 56.
“I turn 57 in November,” he said.
He has been training with the department’s recruits each morning.
On Friday, he talked to The News while driving home from drills on the course in Savannah.
“I got this,” Battiste said.