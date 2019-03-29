As the result of inquires into a Glynn County police detective's drug use and sexual relations with confidential informants, the city/county narcotics squad has been disbanded and will be replaced with a new countywide criminal investigations unit, County Police Chief John Powell said Friday.
The internal affairs investigation into wrongdoing by former police detective James Cassada also has led also to disciplinary action against two other members of the county police department, Powell said. Cassada resigned last month, shortly after the police department began an internal affairs investigation Feb. 4 into reports from fellow officers that he was taking illegal drugs and involved sexually with two confidential informants.
The Glynn/Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team (GBNET) has been disbanded as a result of the investigation, Powell said. Additionally, Capt. David Hassler faces "major disciplinary action" for providing conflicting statements to internal affairs investigators concerning the incidents that occurred during Hassler's time as commander of GBNET, which ended in March of 2018. Hassler told investigators that no one reported Cassada's misconduct to him, the report said. However, two Brunswick Police Department officers assigned to GBNET asserted that they both contacted Hassler about Cassada, the report concluded.
Powell told The Brunswick News on Friday that he has decided on the nature of the disciplinary action to be taken against Hassler. However, Powell said he will not release the action until he has discussed it in person with Hassler, who is presently out of town.
"I have determined it, and it is major disciplinary action," Powell said.
Additionally, county police investigator John Simpson has been reassigned to the patrol division after the internal affairs investigation revealed he had an ongoing friendship with a convicted drug manufacturer, Powell said. The felon was a childhood friend of Simpson's and the two had renewed a friendship about three years ago, he told investigators. Simpson said he knew the man was a convicted felon, but said the friend was now a "changed person," the report said.
"Inv. Simpson agreed that it does not look good for a narcotics investigator to be socializing with someone convicted of manufacturing meth," the report concluded.
GBNET was comprised of county and city police officers. It has taken part in numerous undercover operations against drug dealers and street gangs over the years. Those include Operation Deja Vu in November 2018 and Operation Friday the 13th in July, both of which resulted in the seizure of large quantities of narcotics and the arrest of dozens of alleged dope dealers.
All city and county officers working with GBNET are being reassigned within their respective departments, Powell said.
"While there is a need to combine resources to combat criminal activity that occurs in Glynn County, events such as identified cannot be tolerated," Powell said.
In place of the now defunct GBNET, the city and county will form the Brunswick-Glynn Special Investigative Unit (SIU) to "conduct investigations concerning narcotic crimes, prostitution, human trafficking, illegal gambling, criminal street gangs and alcoholic violations," Powell said.
The allegations against Cassada came to public light during a hearing in Glynn County Superior Court on Feb. 20. During the hearing for an alleged drug dealer arrested by GBNET officers, it was revealed that Cassada had sexual relationships with two informants and partook in illegal drug use with at least one of the informants while staying in a local motel room. Testimony also revealed that Cassada has sought treatment for alcohol addiction while serving with GBNET.
District Attorney Jackie Johnson said at the time that revelations could affect more than 75 cases against suspects arrested in GBNET operations.
Cassada's resignation precluded Powell's need to fire him, he said.
"The preponderance of evidence would have supported termination of employment, based on police and procedure violations, had Officer Cassada not resigned his position," the report said.
The county police department's internal affairs investigation into the allegations reveals a web of wrongdoing by Cassada, one that began to untangle after a fellow GBNET officer arrested his confidential informant on drug charges in February of 2018, the report shows. During questioning by arresting GBNET officer Meredith Tolley of the Brunswick Police Department, the suspect/informant stated that she was in a sexual relationship with an officer who also consumed narcotics with her, the report revealed.
Tolley shared the information with fellow GBNET investigator Dustin Davis. Davis said he suspected she was referring to Cassada. Cassada's wife had recently called Davis's wife to report she caught Cassada at a motel with the confidential informant, the report noted.
On Feb. 5 of this year, the informant told internal affairs investigators that "she and Inv. Cassada went to the Econo Lodge on Perry Lane Road to have sex and smoke meth," the report reveals. The informant said she was involved in sex and drug use with Cassada on several occasions and that the two once "smoked meth together" in the parking lot of the Home Depot in late 2018. The informant stated that Cassada promised to "take care" of drug charge against her "if she acted right and stayed clean,' the report said.
In the fall of 2017, Cassada and Davis were on assignment at an area bar, Davis told internal affairs investigators on Feb. 7. He said another confidential informant arrived and created a disturbance while arguing with Cassada about his relationship with her, the report said.
Cassada checked into a rehabilitation facility between late 2017 and early 2018 for alcohol addiction treatment, then returned to work a short time later, the report noted.
Davis told investigators that he had previously shared his concerns about Cassada's activity with Capt. Hassler, but no action was taken, the report indicated. Hassler told internal investigators on Feb. 11 that he did not remember discussing the issue with Davis.
"During the interview with Capt. Hassler, he made several contradictory statements," the report concluded.
On Feb. 1, Tolley and Davis took the information about Cassada's wrongdoing to Assistant District Attorney Liberty Stewart. Chief Powell learned of the investigation on the same day from county police Capt. Tom Jump, who told him of "possible inappropriate behavior involving James Cassada."
Powell then ordered an internal investigation and contacted to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to request an investigation on whether Cassada's activity warranted criminal charges.