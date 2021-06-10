The Glynn County Commission’s choice for county police chief will introduce himself to the public Monday at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, where he will field questions from residents.
The question-and-answer session with police chief finalist Jacques S. Battiste will begin at 6 p.m in the conference room at the library, 208 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
County officials ask that residents submit questions in advance to mkent@glynncounty-ga.gov. Questions should be limited to 60 words or less and be submitted no later than 9 a.m. Monday.
A veteran of more than 20 years with the FBI, Battiste’s selection as the commission’s sole choice for police chief was announced June 3. Battiste was chosen from a wide field of candidates during an extensive search conducted by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP) with input from the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE).
In addition to his years with the FBI, Battiste served as campus police chief at his alma mater, Xavier University in Louisiana. He presently serves as tactical and training coordinator with the Orleans Constable’s Office in New Orleans.
Battiste has a juris doctorate in civil and common law studies from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, La., and a BA in chemistry and in political science from Xavier.
Battiste would be the county’s first Black full-time police chief.
Veteran Glynn County police officer Rickey Evans is currently serving as the Glynn County Police Department’s interim chief.
More than 35 candidates applied for the position.
The county paid GACP between $7,200 and $9,000 to conduct the search, county spokesman Matthew Kent said.