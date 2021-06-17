The finalist for the Glynn County Police chief was introduced to business leaders at Wednesday’s Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said commissioners “weren’t blown away by anyone” until they met with the final candidate to be interviewed, Jacques S. Battiste.
“He proceeded to answer questions the way they should be answered,” Neal said. “When he left, our minds were made up. This man will represent all of Glynn County.”
Battiste said he looked forward to the opportunity to serve as the county’s police chief.
“When this opportunity came up, I wanted to take part in it,” he said. “We have to become one community. Every person looks for respect.”
Battiste spent 22 years in the FBI in a wide variety of investigative and administrative positions before serving as campus police chief at his alma mater, Xavier University of Louisiana, located in New Orleans. His most recent job was as tactical and training coordinator with Orleans Parish Constable’s Office in New Orleans.
Battiste said he realizes everyone doesn’t have the same opportunities.
“There is always an economic imbalance,” he said. “As a community prospers, everyone needs to prosper.”
Neal said acting police chief Rickey Evans, who interviewed for the chief’s job, will remain in the department as second in command. He conceded Evans had lots of support in the community to be appointed to the job.
“There were people angry he didn’t make the final cut,” Neal said. “We felt like we needed someone with the qualifications.”
But Neal said Evans will continue to be groomed under Battiste’s leadership.
“Rickey is embracing Mr. Battiste,” he said. “Rickey will be a police chief one day.”
After the introduction, chamber president and CEO Ralph Saffins III updated board members on how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the organization the past year. The chamber has 24 more members than a year ago.
“Our champions really stepped up for us,” he said. “Our membership is strong.”
A focus this year will be retaining existing members.
Based on the current ticket sales and expected crowds who will pay at the door, Saturday’s Chamber Expo and Business and Bites will attract record crowds for a chamber event.
Staffins said as many as 1,000 people are expected to attend the event from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Gascoigne Bluff Park. Go to brunswickgoldenislechamber.com and click on the events & programs link for more information.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, said a campaign has been started to recognize the important role played by the hospitality industry.
“It’s a great thing. We appreciate the chamber’s support,” he said.
This year, tourism is on pace to break records, and even the motels off Interstate 95 are seeing a return in business.
Weddings, family reunions and small events are returning to the Golden Isles, but the large conferences haven’t returned yet, though McQuade expressed confidence it’s just a matter of time.
“We’re coming out of the woods rather quickly,” McQuade said. “The good news is the Golden Isles are roaring back.”