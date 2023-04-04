The Glynn County interim police chief says Trent Lehrkamp was not defecated on or fed battery acid during the incidents police are investigating that led to nearly two weeks of hospitalization for the 19-year-old St. Simons Island man.

Lehrkamp was released from the Brunswick hospital over the weekend, according to an update on a GoFundMe fundraiser for him.

Rally calls for arrests in Lehrkamp case

Denise O'Neal marched up Mallery Street Saturday with two teenage girls yelling "Justice for Trent" hoping that the girls and all youths can learn a lesson from the story of Trent Lehrkamp.