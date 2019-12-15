One man is dead and another man is in jail on a murder charge, the result of an argument in Rafters bar in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island that led to gunfire on the street below shortly after midnight Sunday, Glynn County Police said.
Calvin Jenkins, 27, is being held in the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with murder, police said. Police have not released the name of the victim, who was pronounced dead after being transported to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, police said.
Police say Jenkins and the victim began arguing and then shoving each other at Rafters, an upstairs bar at 315 Mallery Street in the Pier Village. The two then went outside, police said.
Jenkins allegedly grabbed a gun from his vehicle, firing “multiple times at the victim,” a statement from police said. Shot twice, the victim began running up Mallery Street toward Ocean Boulevard.
Patrol officers soon apprehended Jenkins, police said. No further details are available at this time.