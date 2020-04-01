Police on Sunday arrested a Brunswick man in connection with a shooting skirmish that broke out in Brunswick last week, sending two men to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Brunswick police investigators are not certain whether Justin Paul Smith shot either of the two men, but they are confident enough to accuse him of firing a gun during the March 25 melee.
Police booked Smith into the Glynn County Detention Center on Sunday, charged with theft by taking, discharge of a firearm on a public street, possession of a firearm in a felony, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felony and violation of probation. Smith remained Tuesday in the county jail.
Police first learned about the incident when the two men arrived at the hospital emergency room during the day shift, according to a police report. Investigators arrived at the hospital to interview the victims, the report said. The incident took place at or near the intersection of Albany and K streets, said Brunswick police Capt. Wan Thorpe.
Police have received little cooperation in the investigation, Thorpe said. However, investigators have been able to determine that Smith allegedly took part and fired a gun during the altercation, Thorpe said.
“We still haven’t gotten the full story of what happened,” Thorpe said. “Nobody’s coming clear on what really happened out there.”
Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to call Brunswick police detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.
In July 2018, Glynn County police arrested Smith for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint in the parking lot of the One Stop convenience store on U.S. 17. Smith was charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in that incident.