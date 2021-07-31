Glynn County Police say Louis Baron Hardee was a menace to the kind of working folks who could least afford to suffer his alleged transgressions.
Over a four-month period this past spring, police allege Hardee broke into several small businesses, taking valuables and leaving destruction in his wake.
But police have been paying attention since March 26, when Hardee allegedly smashed a window at a store on Old Jesup Road in the wee hours and stole merchandise that included hats, sunglasses, cologne and clothing. Police say he also absconded with the store’s cash register, according to the report.
On Thursday, Glynn County Police caught up to Hardee.
Hardee, 29, was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of criminal trespass and one count of criminal damage to property.
Between March and June, police allege Hardee burglarized the Novelty and More Store, 146 Old Jesup Road and the Coastal Mini Storage, 3818 Community Road. Police charged Hardee with criminal trespass and criminal damage to property for alleged incidents at Touchless Carwash, 281 Sweetgum Drive. He is charged with an additional criminal trespass for an alleged incident at Shadron Carwash, 5693 Altama Ave.
Hardee’s arrest was the result of efforts from department detectives and patrol officers working together, Capt. Jeremiah Berquist s aid.
Police allege Hardee broke into six units at Coastal Mini Storage back in March, breaking the locks that secured them. However, police were able to capture a suspected getaway vehicle on the business’s surveillance video, the police report indicates.
“This is typical of the kind of perpetrator who strikes in early morning hours and preys on small businesses,” said officer Earl Wilson, department spokesman. “Causing loss of property and damage to property and creating a burden for the folks who work and earn a living by the sweat of their brow.”
Police additionally are looking into an April burglary at the Rack Room Shoes, 145 Golden Isles Plaza, in connection with this investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the county police investigation division at 912-554-7802, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.