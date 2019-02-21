Glynn County Police have charged a student at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center of rape, alleging the man forced himself on a female student Feb. 9 inside her room at the facility’s on-campus student housing, according to a police report.
Gurkan Guven Sahin, 20, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with rape and aggravated sodomy by force against a person’s will, according to Glynn County Detention Center records. He remained in the county jail Thursday without bond.
The victim said the alleged incident occurred between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 9 at FLETC, 1131 Chapel Crossing Road, the report said. The victim reported the incident to police on the morning of Feb. 10, the report said.
The victim and other FLETC students had been out at nightspots in the county before returning to the on-campus student center known as G-Bar, the report said. The victim told police she remained on campus and went to her room after telling friends she did not want to go back out for food, the report said.
That is when Sahin allegedly entered her room after walking her to her room, the report said.
The victim said she then forced himself on her, the report said. The victim told police she made repeated demands for him the stop, the report said.
Police collected material with possible DNA evidence at the scene, the report said.
“The safety of staff and students is of utmost importance, and we’re cooperating with the Glynn County Police Department to provide them with the information and support they need,” said Alicia Gregory, senior public affairs specialist for FLETC.