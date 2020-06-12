Glynn County Police say a woman entrusted to care for an elderly St. Simons Island man swindled him out of more than $2,000.
Police arrested Tori Marie Hiott, 25, on Tuesday and took her to the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with seven counts of unauthorized use of a bank debit card. She was later released from the county jail on $1,104 bond on each count, jail records show.
Police say Hiott used the victim’s Bank of America Bank Card to withdraw money from his account on several occasions, beginning March 19 and continuing into this month, according to the police report. The alleged thefts totaled $2,420, police said.
Police say Hiott worked as a caretaker for a company that provides in-home assistance for elderly people, including those with dementia and other medical challenges. The man’s daughter contacted police Monday after noticing large and unusual withdrawals from her father’s account. The daughter told police that Hiott had access to the card and knew its personal identification number.
At her father’s request, Hiott occasionally withdrew no more than $20 at a time for the elderly man, she told police. The daughter told police that Hiott was only allowed to use the card to withdraw money at her father’s request, according to the report.