Glynn County Police Capt. Tom Jump disputes the characterization made by the mother of Katie Kettles, the estranged wife of former police Lt. Cory Sasser.
Sasser shot and killed Katie Kettles, her friend John Hall Jr., and himself in June 2018. Kettles mother, Debra Gann, filed a lawsuit against the Glynn County Police Department, a number of its officers and Glynn County on behalf of herself and her grandson.
Jump emailed a statement in response to the lawsuit to the news media Thursday. He and nine current and former county police officers and Glynn County Police Chief John Powell are named as defendants in the lawsuit filed by Gann.
Jump said the complaint “contains many inaccuracies and false information,” and that it’s “appalling to know that individuals are willing to destroy the reputations of Glynn County police officers to mask their mistakes.”
Unlike the way the allegations are presented in the lawsuit, people did act to protect Sasser as his behavior became increasingly erratic and dangerous, but those people were not with the police department, he said in the released statement.
Jump notes that before Sasser turned himself in for the May 2018 warrants for arrest, arrangements were already set for bond.
To illustrate his point, Jump points to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation interview with defense attorney Alan David Tucker, the lawyer who eventually represented Sasser. According to the investigative summary, Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump told Tucker he didn’t think he had the personnel available to transport Sasser to the Jesup jail if Sasser didn’t get bond, and believed that putting him in the Glynn County jail would be dangerous considering Sasser’s career in law enforcement.
Tom Jump and Neal Jump are not related.
“Judge (Alex) Atwood then informed Tucker he would give Sasser a bond, and a time was arranged for Sasser to go to the Glynn County jail to get booked and bonded out,” according to the summary.
Atwood was county magistrate at the time.
“While at the jail, Judge Atwood reportedly sat down with Sasser and told him that he expected Sasser to keep his firearms secure, not to possess a gun, and to have no contact with Katie (Kettles),” according to Tom Jump. “Tucker stated that Sasser then bonded out and he didn’t know anything else about Sasser.”
Tom Jump said in his statement he was standing next to the sheriff when the sheriff received a phone call from Atwood after Sasser’s eight-hour standoff with law enforcement. The agreement was that Sasser wasn’t going to go to jail. His next stop was St. Simons by the Sea for treatment.
After Sasser’s release on May 24, deputies took him directly to magistrate court for a bond hearing, Tom Jump said in the email.
“Even though Sasser violated his first bond and had additional assault charges, he was given a second bond and released,” Tom Jump wrote. “Officer (Joseph) Hyer, a victim of one of the assault charges, was in magistrate court and opposed Sasser getting a bond. Officer Hyer asked to speak in court. During the hearing, Officer Hyer was not acknowledged and did not speak in court. Preferential treatment was again given to Sasser, but not by the Glynn County Police Department.”