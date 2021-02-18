A 60-year-old Brunswick man died shortly after midnight Monday when the moped he was riding on Newcastle Street struck the center median just south of the intersection of F Street, Brunswick Police said.
William "Bill" Young was transported via county ambulance to the Brunswick hospital of Southeast Georgia Health System, where he was pronounced dead, Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe said.
Young was riding southbound when the crash occurred, throwing him and the moped into shrubbery inside the median, Thorpe said. Passersby heard the impact from the crash and dialed 911, he said. Young was unresponsive when the passersby reached him, Thorpe said
Young was not wearing a helmet, Thorpe said.