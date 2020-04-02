Police block off streets during standoff in Brunswick

040320_standoff
Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News

Brunswick police were preparing to serve a warrant on a man at around 11:50 a.m. Thursday when he ran inside a home in the 2300 block of Reynolds Street and barricaded himself inside with a 2-year-old child, Brunswick police Capt. Wan Thorpe said.

Brunswick SWAT team members presently have the house surrounded, supported by Glynn County Sheriff’s Office deputies, as a police negotiator attempts to persuade the man to come outside peaceably. It is unknown if the man is armed, but police are being cautious because of the toddler inside the home, Thorpe said.

“He had warrants, and he ran in the house and he won’t come out,” Thorpe said. “Plus, he has a 2-year-old in there. We have a negotiator on scene and we’re taking no chances. They’re trying to get him to come out.”

