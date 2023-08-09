Police believe no foul play in death near gas station
Police believe no foul play in death near gas station
Glynn County Police do not believe there was any foul play involved in the death of a man Monday evening near a local gas station.
Officers responded to the Citgo station at 4192 Norwich Street Extension, U.S. Highway 341, when someone reported seeing a man laying on the ground who was unresponsive.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body will be sent to the GBI lab for an autopsy.
Detectives are investigating what led to the man’s death. Anyone with more information can call the Glynn County Police Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.
— The Brunswick News
