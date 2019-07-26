Police have charged a pair of teenaged brothers with the shooting death early Tuesday morning of a 35-year-old Arco man whose body was found in the front yard of a home in the 3600 block of Emanuel Avenue, said Brian Scott, Chief of Staff of the Glynn County Police Department.
Ethan Bell Bennett, 17, and Everett B. Bennett, 18, both were charged Friday with one count each of murder, Scott said. Both brothers already were in the Glynn County Detention Center, having been arrested Wednesday night by Glynn County Police on unrelated charges, Scott said. Everett Bennett was booked at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on battery, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant from another agency; Ethan Bennett was booked at the same time on battery and violation of probation, jail records show.
The investigation is ongoing, and police say others may also be charged in connection with the murder of Antonio Randolph, whose body was found at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the yard at 3605 Emanuel Ave. with a single fatal gunshot wound, police said. Police responded at around midnight early Tuesday to a report of gunshots heard in the area, and police believe that is when Randolph was shot, Scott said. A police report on the gunfire incident indicates that police found four spent bullet shells near 3605 Emanuel Ave. in those dark morning hours.
Police said both Ethan and Everett Bennett are suspected street gang members.
“It is because of the dedication of the Glynn County Police investigators, who have worked almost nonstop, that this case was solved as quickly as it was,” Glynn County Police Chief John Powell said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police investigations unit at 912-554-7802, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.