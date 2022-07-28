Authorities on Wednesday nabbed an alleged gunman who was involved in the deadly January shootout at the Bamboo Lounge in which a combatant was killed and five patrons wounded, city police said

Antonio LaFrancis Duncan, 28, was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday on charges that include malice murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

More from this section

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…