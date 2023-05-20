A man is in Glynn County Detention Center accused of murdering a woman early Saturday morning on St. Simons Island.
Glynn County Police arrested Ricky Ricardo Easterling, 50, Saturday for allegedly shooting and killing Dawn Newbauer, 52, of Glynn County, a statement from the police department said.
Officers were called to the Retreat Village shopping center on St. Simons Island at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning after reports of shots being fired in the area.
Police arrived and found Newbauer with a gunshot wound in her upper body, the release said. Glynn County Fire and Rescue attempted to save Newbauer's life, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Newbauer's body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's lab in Pooler for an autopsy and other forensic examinations, the release said.
Detectives found a gun while serving search warrants in the case and also found evidence at the scene that helped them identify Easterling, police said.
Easterling faces charges of felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police are asking anyone with more information to contact the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.