Already wanted by Brunswick police for allegedly trying suffocate an elderly relative earlier this week, a 37-year-old man allegedly tried Friday afternoon to rob the U.S. Post Office downtown at knifepoint, Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith said.
Matthew Jenks of Brunswick allegedly claimed he had bomb during the robbery attempt.
Police said the confrontation ended quickly when agents from the Frank M. Scarlett Federal Building next door subdued him at gunpoint, Smith said.
Brunswick police arrived on scene immediately afterward.
Jenks was taken to the Glynn County Detention Center.
He is charged with armed robbery and terroristic threats for Friday’s alleged robbery incident at the post office, 805 Gloucester St. He is charged with aggravated assault and exploitation of the elderly from the incident Wednesday night in the 600 block of Union Street, Smith said.
On Wednesday night, Jenks allegedly used a pillow in an attempt to suffocate an elderly man with whom he is related, Smith said. Jenks was gone when police arrived, but Brunswick detectives quickly put out a warrant for his arrest. “We have been actively seeking him ever since,” Smith said.
At around 2:50 p.m. Friday, Jenks allegedly walked into the post office building wearing a backpack, Smith said.
“He pulled a knife on a post office clerk and took some stamps,” Smith said. “He took the stamps and he advised he had a bomb.”
Federal agents subdued him immediately, with Brunswick police on scene immediately after.
The Frank M. Scarlett Federal Building and the post office are located in the same building.
The threat ended too quickly for the alleged bomb threat to have any impact on the surrounding area, Smith said.
“It was an immediate response and an immediate apprehension,” she said.
