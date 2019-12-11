Police say a group of people who were allegedly attempting to break into vehicles in a Glynn County apartment complex early Tuesday morning also are suspected of similar auto burglaries in Savannah.
Glynn County police nabbed the four teenage young men and a woman around 2 a.m. after an alert resident of the Westminster Apartments on U.S. Highway 17 spotted them and called authorities.
Police said the five allegedly were walking through the parking lot, pulling on vehicle door handles in search of unlocked vehicles. It is a lucrative theft, preying upon folks who do not lock their vehicles despite leaving valuables inside, police said.
Police arrived as the suspects were leaving in a Nissan Altima that fit the description given by the caller.
After a traffic stop, they were taken into custody, police said.
Charged with two counts each of entering an auto and possession of tools in the commission of a crime were: Terrence Proctor, 17; Devin Baker, 17; Tyreque Harris, 17, Jarius Denmark, 18; and Kayla Leggett, 29. All are from Brunswick.
County police said the five suspects may also be responsible for a spree of similar break-ins earlier that night in Savannah. Savannah authorities plan to file similar charges and have connected the five with at least one case of entering an auto, county police said.